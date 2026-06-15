NESR or KGS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Oil and Gas - Mechanical and and Equipment sector might want to consider either National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) or Kodiak Gas Services (KGS). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

National Energy Services Reunited has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Kodiak Gas Services has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that NESR is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

NESR currently has a forward P/E ratio of 15.75, while KGS has a forward P/E of 29.43. We also note that NESR has a PEG ratio of 0.34. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. KGS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.97.

Another notable valuation metric for NESR is its P/B ratio of 2.69. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, KGS has a P/B of 5.05.

Based on these metrics and many more, NESR holds a Value grade of B, while KGS has a Value grade of C.

NESR is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that NESR is likely the superior value option right now.

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National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (KGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.