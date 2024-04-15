Nerdy's (NRDY) Varsity Tutors for Schools Collabs with Prague HS

Nerdy, Inc.'s NRDY leading live online tutoring platform, Varsity Tutors for Schools, inks a partnership with Prague High School to provide all students with access to the platform at no cost.



The collaboration aims to provide additional learning resources, including interactive study tools and live online tutoring, to support students' academic growth. Prague High School students and families will gain immediate access to the platform, which is available until June 2030.



Varsity Tutors for Schools offers diverse learning options for all students, providing comprehensive platform access to K-12 schools at no cost. This enables budgeting for targeted intervention with high-dosage tutoring options. More than 500 school districts nationwide utilize the platform to supplement classroom learning and bridge learning gaps.



Students can access tutors 24/7 for immediate assistance, take practice tests, follow personalized lesson plans, and participate in expert-led live classes covering subjects like Geometry, Algebra, Literature, Biology, Chemistry, and more.

Varsity Tutors for Schools: A Key Growth Driver

The company's Varsity Tutors for Schools product suite utilizes its platform capabilities to offer high-dosage tutoring and online learning solutions to institutions. On Apr 5, 2024, the company partnered with Rossville Consolidated School District to provide all district students or families with access to the platform at no cost.



In 2023, the company enhanced the platform significantly, shifting its institutional business to an access and subscription-based model, providing more value to its institutional customers.



The platform provides access to robust academic resources and tools, with three simple models for high-dosage tutoring administration. This expansion allows NRDY to serve a broader set of needs for its institutional partners and reach a greater number of students within school districts.



During the year, Varsity Tutors for Schools contracted with nearly 200 school districts. It delivered $37.6 billion in bookings, up 52% year over year. The company achieved significant revenue growth with its Varsity Tutors for Schools, benefiting from efficiencies gained through private investments in institutional sales and go-to-market organization.



The company anticipates further improvements in sales and marketing efficiency driven by a more efficient operating model in its consumer business and the continued scaling of its institutional business, resulting in accelerating revenue growth.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of NRDY have declined 14.9% in the past three months against the Zacks Schools industry’s 2.7% growth. Although it has underperformed the industry in the said period, the company is likely to benefit from strong demand in its consumer and institutional businesses. Also, operating leverage from its transition to access-based subscription revenue models bodes well. The transition to learning memberships yields more attractive unit-level economics, longer duration and higher lifetime value customer relationships, along with higher gross margins in a more scalable and efficient operating model.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Nerdy currently sports a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector include:



Trip.com Group Limited TCOM currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). TCOM has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 53.1%, on average. Shares of TCOM have gained 33.7% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TCOM’s 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates a rise of 18.2% and 8%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL presently sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.4% on average. Shares of RCL have surged 102.1% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 14.7% and 47.9%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



Hyatt Hotels Corporation H presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.8% on average. Shares of H have rallied 34.5% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for H’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 3.5% and 27%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s an American AI company that’s riding low right now, but it has rounded up clients like BMW, GE, Dell Computer, and Bosch. It has prospects for not just doubling but quadrupling in the year to come. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (TCOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.