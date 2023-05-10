Nerdy Surprises With Underlying Profit and Justifies 2023 Rally To Date

Nerdy Inc (US:NRDY) reported first quarter results on Tuesday, post market, showing growth in revenue and successful execution of its long-term plan toward recurring revenue products.

Shares traded strongly into the result rising 6.5% intra day and soared 20.6% in extended trading as NRDY stock investors digested the earnings.

Nerdy is an online platform for live learning with a mission to “transform the way people learn through technology.” The stock was initially listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2021 after merging with the TPG Pace Tech Opportunities SPAC. TPG (US:TPG), via related entities, continues to hold a stake of more than 16 million shares, according to data compiled by Fintel.

Like so many of its SPAC peers, it has traded at less than half of the $10 IPO price since its debut.

Membership Gains

The revenue print was above the top end of management's $45 million-$47 million guidance range and posted 5% annual growth to $49.2 million. This growth was driven by the adoption of Learning Memberships, lifetime value expansion, and a return to year-over-year growth in their consumer business.

Learning Memberships, in particular, saw strong results, with revenue growing to an annualized run rate of $143 million by the close of the quarter. This is a new segment that was not launched until the second quarter of 2022.

The Institutional business also continued to scale, with a record 97 contracts and yielding $6.3 million of bookings and $8.5 million of revenue (17% of total revenue). The diversified product portfolio is resonating with school district partners, setting the business up for continued growth.

The quarter was also notable because Nerdy achieved its first quarter of positive free cash flow of $5.8 million in its listed history. The positive cash flow generation will buck the trend on Fintel’s cash flow chart for NRDY.

The company also achieved positive non-GAAP adjusted net earnings of $0.5 million and adjusted EBITDA of $1.4 million, beating their guidance range and consensus forecasts for a loss of $16.7 million and $1.9 million, respectively.

AI Delivers

With the implementation of its AI for HI, or Artificial Intelligence for Human Interaction, platform, the company was able to deliver positive adjusted EBITDA more than nine months ahead of their target. This is an impressive achievement, as it demonstrates the company's ability to streamline operations and increase efficiency.

Full-year revenue targets were revised to $193 million-$200 million, which would be 21% growth on the previous year at the midpoint. The company also reduced its adjusted EBITDA guidance range to a loss of $7 million to break even for the full year.

With no debt and $96.5 million of cash on the balance sheet, management believes they have ample liquidity to fund the business and pursue growth initiatives.

Analysts Impressed

Canaccord Genuity analyst Maria Ripps said that the adoption of Nerdy’s learning membership model outpaced expectations again in the first quarter with active members growing to ~33K.

Ripps thinks the results should go a long way toward improving investor sentiment and remains encouraged by the ongoing execution by management. Canaccord maintained its ‘buy’ call and reiterated the $5 target post result.

Fintel’s consensus target price of $4.65 suggests analysts in the market think the stock could rise 50% over the next year. Analyst calls are heavily skewed to ‘buy’ recommendations versus ‘neutral’ calls.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.