Nerdy regains compliance with NYSE continued listing standard

Nerdy (NRDY) announced that it has regained compliance with the New York Stock Exchange continued listing criteria for minimum share price under Section 802.01C of the NYSE Listed Company Manual. On December 2 the NYSE provided Nerdy with a notification letter of compliance based on Nerdy’s closing share price on November 29, as well as a calculation of Nerdy’s average closing share price for the 30 trading days ended November 29, which reflected an average closing share price above the NYSE’s $1.00 minimum requirement. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with the minimum share price requirement of Section 802.01C. Nerdy’s Class A Common Stock will continue to be listed and trade on the NYSE, subject to the Company’s compliance with other NYSE continued listing standards.

