Is Nerdy (NRDY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Nerdy Inc. is one of 267 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Nerdy Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NRDY's full-year earnings has moved 12% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, NRDY has moved about 1.2% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -1.5%. As we can see, Nerdy Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Ralph Lauren (RL). The stock is up 2.2% year-to-date.

In Ralph Lauren's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Nerdy Inc. is a member of the Schools industry, which includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #28 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.7% so far this year, meaning that NRDY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Ralph Lauren belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry. This 21-stock industry is currently ranked #78. The industry has moved -12.8% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Nerdy Inc. and Ralph Lauren as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.