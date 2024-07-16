Nerdy (NRDY) Partners With Clarendon County School District

Nerdy, Inc.'s NRDY flagship business, Varsity Tutors for Schools, has partnered with Clarendon County School District, offering the District’s students free access to its Varsity Tutors for Schools online tutoring platform.



This partnership will allow the District’s students, educators and parents to utilize the interactive study tools, collaborative workspaces and dynamic learning resources offered by the comprehensive platform. Furthermore, the resource seekers can continuously engage in the educational process and maintain seamless communication with each other, thus bridging the educational gap prevalent in such rural districts.



This partnership will extend from the announcement date till Jun 30, 2030. Clarendon County School District students and families can avail the services of the online study platform by signing on to their Clever account or by visiting the District website.

Varsity Tutors for Schools Driving Growth

Varsity Tutors for Schools utilizes its platform capabilities to offer high-dosage tutoring and online learning solutions to institutions. The platform offers robust academic resources and tools, with three simple models for high-dosage tutoring administration. Through the diversified portfolio of services available across this online tutoring platform, Nerdy can serve a broader set of needs for its institutional partners and reach a larger set of students within various school districts.



Across the platform, students can sign up for expert-led live classes and learn subjects like geometry, middle school math, elementary school reading, and much more, alongside their peers. They can also opt for practice tests and follow personal lesson plans for guided self-study.



Varsity Tutors for Schools platform is availed by more than 500 school districts across the United States to supplement classroom learning and to effectively close learning gaps. Furthermore, the availability of this platform to all K-12 schools at no cost is a driving factor for Nerdy’s market recognition and growth prospects.



Shares of NRDY have lost 50.4% in the year-to-date period against the Zacks Schools industry’s 1.8% growth. Although the stock has underperformed its industry, it is likely to benefit from strong demand across its consumer and institutional businesses. Also, operating leverage from its transition to access-based subscription revenue models bodes well.

