Nerdy Names Atul Bagga CFO To Replace Jason Pello, Projects FY26 Revenue Of $180-$190 Mln

(RTTNews) - The live tutoring and intervention platform Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) Monday announced the appointment of Atul Bagga as Chief Financial Officer, effective April 6, 2026.

Bagga has been serving as Chief Financial Officer of JLL Technologies and Head of Global FP&A since June 2021. He will oversee Nerdy's global finance organization as it enters into next phase of growth.

The company said its CFO Jason Pello concluded his service effective April 3.

Chuck Cohn, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nerdy said, the company has achieved "adjusted EBITDA profitability in the fourth quarter of 2025 and have rapidly advanced our AI-native systems to position us for faster execution and sustainable growth."

The company expects full year of 2026, revenue in the range of $180-$190 million, while non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is projected to be approximately breakeven.

Further, Nerdy projected to end 2026 with $40-45 million of cash, inclusive of the current $20 million funded under the new term loan.

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