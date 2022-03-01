Nerdy, Inc. Rallies On Improved Revenue In Q4

(RTTNews) - Shares of online learning platform Nerdy, Inc. (NRDY) are climbing more than 13% Tuesday morning after the company reported improved fourth quarter revenue.

Revenue for the quarter was $42.02 million, an increase of 27% from $33.01 million in the same period a year ago.

The company reported net income of $33.11 million for the fourth quarter compared with net loss of $5.04 million in the same period a year ago. The company cited this increase in net income was largely driven by mark-to-market derivative adjustments.

Excluding one-time items, loss was $7.12 million compared with loss of $2.62 million last year.

For the first quarter, Nerdy expects revenue in a range of $45 million to $48 million. The consensus estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters stands at $46.06 million.

For the full year, revenue is expected in a range of $196 million-$200 million. Analysts expectation is for $198.33 million.

NRDY, currently at $5.14, has traded in the range of $3.83-$13.49 in the past 52 weeks.

