Nerdy downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Bryan Smilek downgraded Nerdy (NRDY) to Underweight from Neutral without a price target The company reported Q3 revenue toward the high end of guidance but reduced its Q4 outlook by 23% across revenue at the midpoint and now expects an adjusted EBITDA loss, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm looks for stronger execution, scale across active members, adjusted EBITDA profit and free cash flow generation, some of which it says could show up starting in 2025.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NRDY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.