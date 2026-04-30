NerdWallet’s Growth Story Looks Strong—But Can It Last?

Diversification is powering NerdWallet (NASDAQ: NRDS). The question for investors now: Will the economy, consumers and how they use the internet cooperate?

NerdWallet started life as a credit card comparison tool. Today, the business spans credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, banking, insurance, small-business products, investing, and student loans.

The breadth of its business came in handy last year. After a precipitous drop in credit card revenue in the year’s final quarter, a jump in personal loans, banking, and auto insurance came to the rescue.

Whether that momentum can be maintained is what investors are waiting to see.

A Vertical Shift Brought a Strong Performance

Looking on the surface, NerdWallet had an impressive year in 2025. The company reported revenue of $836.6 million, up 22% from $687.6 million in 2024. Full-year GAAP net income rose 60% to $48.7 million. Non-GAAP operating income doubled to $96 million, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) hit $145 million, up 35%.

At the same time, operating cash flow for the year nearly doubled to $131.6 million. And the company ended 2025 with $98.3 million in cash and equivalents, up roughly 50% for the year, with relatively little debt.

Results for the fourth quarter were equally positive. The company brought in a record $225.4 million, up 23% year over year (YOY), and earnings per share of 19 cents, both above analysts’ estimates.

Traffic Dependency Remains a Core Risk

Even with the powerful results, though, there is a reason NerdWallet’s stock has been up and down—and mostly down—for the past several months. The market is skeptical, and some of that skepticism is warranted. The most important risk is traffic dependency. NerdWallet’s business model depends on its ability to attract consumers searching for financial products.

When Google adjusts its algorithm, as it has in recent years, revenue in some NerdWallet categories can fall sharply and quickly. Although the company has worked to diversify away from pure SEO reliance, that shift has come at a cost. It spends increasingly on paid marketing to acquire customers. Sustaining or increasing those expenses could keep pressuring margins.

Marketing Costs Rise as Organic Traffic Falls

Indeed, what powered NerdWallet’s impressive recent results, as well as what did not, was telling. While NerdWallet enjoyed generally stellar numbers, GAAP net income for the fourth quarter came in at $14 million, down 64% from the year before, brought down by a jump in the quarter’s cost for sales and marketing.

That increase was a result of the company’s deliberate shift toward so-called performance marketing and other paid channels. With a structural decline in organic search traffic from Google, as consumers move to AI results, results and referrals for NerdWallet’s credit card vertical and others have lost some of their power.

On top of a 24% decline in credit card revenue for the fourth quarter, its small- to medium-sized business products saw a 12% decline. That drop in organic traffic came with a cost, as the company increased its performance marketing expense last year by 40% to $417 million.

Yet, here’s where diversification paid off for NerdWallet. Despite the drops in those two sectors, revenue in the company’s loans vertical surged 141% YOY to $42.3 million in the fourth quarter alone. The company’s vertical with banking products rose 57% to $52.9 million. And insurance, which is the bulk generator of revenue at the company, rose 13% to $81.2 million.

Diversification Helps But Adds New Risks

This shift among verticals worked last year, but relying on loans as a growth driver brings a different kind of risk: credit cycle sensitivity. Selling loans works when consumers are borrowing and lenders are competing for customers. If the economy slows, credit standards tighten, or interest rates rise, that segment could cool as quickly as it heated up.

Loans, banking, and insurance are also highly competitive verticals in the financial services sector. NerdWallet operates in a market that includes bank-owned comparison sites and deep-pocketed rivals like Credit Karma, owned by Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU). Winning there means constant product and marketing investment, limiting profits if not accompanied by serious revenue growth.

For its part, management’s guidance for 2026 reflects some of the caution. For the first quarter this year, NerdWallet’s guidance projects revenue of $224–$232 million and adjusted EBITDA of $40–$44 million. That compares with revenue of $225.4 million and adjusted EBITDA of $36.7 million in the fourth quarter.

For the full year, the company is targeting GAAP operating income of $72–$89 million and adjusted EBITDA of $143–$158 million, essentially maintaining the 2025 profitability level.

Perhaps offsetting some of this, NerdWallet, which does not pay a dividend, has twice announced an expansion of its stock repurchases since late last year, raising it from a previous $75 million cap to $225 million as of this year.

Outlook Shows Cautious Expectations

All these adjustments, risks, and uncertainties have led analysts to remain cautious. The eight analysts covering the company have a collective Hold rating on the stock.

Four analysts list the stock as a Buy, three rate it a Hold, and one gives it a Sell recommendation. The average 12-month target price is just $15 per share, upside of almost 40%, but not much above where the stock started the year.

It’s clear that NerdWallet is not a simple buy-and-forget story. The credit cycle risk, search dependency, and intense competitive landscape are real, and the stock has shown it can sell off even on good news if investors focus on the wrong line items. How much AI continues to pressure search traffic, how the economy and consumers behave through another cycle, and if NerdWallet’s diversification has diversified the company enough—that will be the story for investors in the year ahead.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.