NerdWallet Sees Revenue Surge and CFO Transition

October 29, 2024 — 04:29 pm EDT

The latest update is out from NerdWallet, Inc. Class A ( (NRDS) ).

NerdWallet reported a successful third quarter in 2024, with a 25% year-over-year revenue increase to $191.3 million, driven by strong performance in insurance and SMB products. The company also achieved $22.9 million in non-GAAP operating income and $37.3 million in adjusted EBITDA. NerdWallet continues to expand its financial ecosystem with the acquisition of Next Door Lending, while navigating challenges in credit card and loan revenues due to market conditions. The resignation of CFO Lauren StClair was announced, with plans for a seamless transition.

