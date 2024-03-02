NerdWallet says it did not file for bankruptcy, cites fraudulent filing

March 2 (Reuters) - NerdWallet Inc NRDS.O said on Saturday that it did not file for bankruptcy, saying a fraudulent filing appeared on an electronic public access service for U.S. federal court documents.

"NerdWallet did not file for bankruptcy. This is a fraudulent filing and we are actively investigating the situation," the company said in a statement.

The filing that appeared earlier on Saturday was signed by Robert Johnson and listed an address in Buffalo, New York.

The corporate address provided appeared to belong to a residence.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

((Maria.Ponnezhath@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822749;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.