News & Insights

Stocks

NerdWallet says board approves new $25M share repurchase authorization

October 29, 2024 — 04:24 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

NerdWallet (NRDS) said: “Following our utilization of the share repurchase authorization announced on September 9, 2024, we announced on October 29, 2024 that our Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase authorization under which we may repurchase up to $25 million of our Class A common stock. Under the October 2024 Repurchase Plan, shares of Class A common stock may be repurchased from time to time in the open market, through privately negotiated transactions or otherwise, in accordance with applicable securities laws and other restrictions.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NRDS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NRDS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.