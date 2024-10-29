NerdWallet says board approves new $25M share repurchase authorization

NerdWallet (NRDS) said: “Following our utilization of the share repurchase authorization announced on September 9, 2024, we announced on October 29, 2024 that our Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase authorization under which we may repurchase up to $25 million of our Class A common stock. Under the October 2024 Repurchase Plan, shares of Class A common stock may be repurchased from time to time in the open market, through privately negotiated transactions or otherwise, in accordance with applicable securities laws and other restrictions.”

