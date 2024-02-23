NerdWallet (NRDS) Price Target Increased by 16.13% to 18.36

The average one-year price target for NerdWallet (NasdaqGM:NRDS) has been revised to 18.36 / share. This is an increase of 16.13% from the prior estimate of 15.81 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.13 to a high of 23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.62% from the latest reported closing price of 15.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 247 funds or institutions reporting positions in NerdWallet. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 3.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRDS is 0.42%, a decrease of 1.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.39% to 31,225K shares. The put/call ratio of NRDS is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Innovius Capital Management holds 5,209K shares representing 6.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,317K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,160K shares, representing an increase of 6.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRDS by 63.39% over the last quarter.

Samlyn Capital holds 1,639K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,791K shares, representing a decrease of 9.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRDS by 8.05% over the last quarter.

FBSOX - IT Services Portfolio holds 1,526K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,334K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,224K shares, representing an increase of 8.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRDS by 10.18% over the last quarter.

Nerdwallet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NerdWallet is on a mission to provide clarity for all of life's financial decisions. As a personal finance website and app, NerdWallet provides consumers with trustworthy and knowledgeable financial information so they can make smart money moves. From finding the best credit card to buying a house, NerdWallet is there to help consumers make financial decisions with confidence. Consumers have free access to NerdWallet's expert content and comparison shopping marketplaces, plus a data-driven app, which helps them stay on top of their finances and save time and money, giving them the freedom to do more. NerdWallet is available for consumers in the US, UK and Canada.

