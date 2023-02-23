Nerdwallet Inc - Class A Shares Close the Week 27.3% Higher - Weekly Wrap

Nerdwallet Inc - Class A (NRDS) shares closed this week 27.3% higher than it did at the end of last week. The stock is currently up 82.6% year-to-date, up 48.7% over the past 12 months, and down 38.1% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.0%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.2%.
Trading Activity
- Shares traded as high as $20.00 and as low as $17.11 this week.
- Trading volume this week was 30.2% lower than the 10-day average and 52.5% higher than the 30-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 1.2.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was above 70, indicating it may be overbought.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.
- The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index this week, beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average this week, beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date beats the peer average by 862.9%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months beats the peer average by 1251.5%
This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.