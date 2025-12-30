NerdWallet and Malibu Boats have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 30, 2025 – Zacks Equity Research shares NerdWallet NRDS as the Bull of the Day and Malibu Boats MBUU as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Mercury General Corp. MCY, Heritage Insurance Holdings HRTG and RenaissanceRe Holdings RNR.

NerdWallet is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock that operates a personal finance comparison and education platform. The company helps consumers make smarter financial decisions by providing reviews, tools, and side by side comparisons across credit cards, banking, loans, insurance, and investing products.

The stock has shown renewed bullish momentum since delivering an earnings beat in November, and the recent pullback appears more like a healthy consolidation than a trend reversal.

Zooming out, the multiyear sideways pattern that has capped shares since 2022 is beginning to look like a base, setting the stage for a potential upside breakout in the year ahead.

About the Company

NerdWallet generates revenue primarily through affiliate and lead generation fees when users apply for financial products through its platform. The company operates a digital marketplace that provides financial guidance and product comparisons for consumers and small and mid-sized businesses across the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada.

Its app and website cover categories such as credit cards, mortgages, insurance, personal and student loans, banking, investing, and SMB products. NerdWallet also supports its marketplace with educational content, tools, and calculators that drive engagement and repeat usage.

Founded in 2009 and based in San Francisco, the company employs roughly 650 people and has built a trusted brand that benefits from recurring traffic and long-term relationships with financial partners.

Zoom is valued at $1 billion and has a Froward PE of 22. The stock has Zacks Style Scores of “A” in Growth and Value, as well as a “B” in Momentum.

Q3 Earnings Beat

NerdWallet reported strong third-quarter results, significantly exceeding expectations with a 70% earnings surprise to the upside. GAAP earnings came in at $0.34 per share versus $0.20 expected, while revenue reached $215.1 million, beating the $193 million consensus. Adjusted EBITDA rose to $54.0 million, up from $37.3 million a year ago, with margins expanding to 25% from 19% y/y.

CEO Tim Chen highlighted that “performance marketing and operational efficiency gains in the past few quarters have set us up for long-term growth,” noting that the company’s trusted brand and distribution are driving lasting consumer relationships.

Looking ahead, NerdWallet guided Q4 revenue to $207–215 million, above the $195 million consensus, with adjusted EBITDA projected at $33–37 million. Full-year 2025 adjusted EBITDA was raised to $141–145 million. Banking revenue continues to surge, up 96% y/y, while personal loans grew 91% y/y.

Credit cards and SMB verticals faced headwinds from organic search, but new AI-driven LLM referrals have shown high conversion rates, signaling growth in high-intent traffic. Operational efficiency initiatives have expanded margins, and the company generated over $85 million in adjusted free cash flow over the past year.

Estimates Head Higher

Since reporting earnings, analysts have been raising estimates across all time frames.

For the current quarter, estimates have gone from $0.15 to $0.17 over the last 60 days. For next quarter, we see similar movement, going from $0.18 to $0.20.

For the current year, estimates have shot higher, going from $0.47 to $0.62, a jump of 32%.

Next year looks good as well, with estimates for going from $0.72 to $0.93, an increase of 29%.

NerdWallet, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NerdWallet, Inc. Quote

With those estimates, analysts are lifting price targets as well. Barclays reiterated their Overweight rating, lifting their target to $17 from $14. Morgan Stanley reiterated their Equal Weight rating and raised their target to $14 from $12.

The Technical Take

The stock has been in a four-year trading range, with the $9-10 levels as support and the $15 area as resistance. After earnings the stock took out 2025 higher, but has recently found more selling.

The question for investors looking at the chart is if this time is different. Will smart money come into the name in 2026 and cause a real breakout? Given the earnings momentum, this seems like a real possibility, but the stock will need to get above $17 to confirm that breakout

For those looking to start a position before a breakout, some support levels are listed below:

50-day: $13.50

200-day: $11.15

That stock is currently trading at the 50-day, with the 200-day far below the earnings breakout price. The $12.50 level is Fibonacci support so the 12.50-13.50 area looks like a solid buy zone for investors looking to start a position for the new year.

In Summary

NerdWallet combines strong earnings momentum, a scalable digital platform, and a trusted consumer brand, positioning it for continued growth. With raised guidance, expanding margins, and analyst estimates trending higher, the stock looks poised to capitalize on its long-term growth trajectory.

For investors seeking a high-quality, growth-oriented opportunity heading into 2026, NRDS stands out as a compelling play.

Malibu Boats is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) stock that designs, manufactures, and sells premium performance and recreational boats. The company offers a range of wakeboarding, waterskiing, and sport boats, targeting high-end consumers, marinas, and dealers.

The stock is trading off 2025 lows, but investors might want to stay out of the water for now. Despite strong brand recognition, the stock faces headwinds from slowing discretionary spending, rising materials costs, and potential margin pressure.

About the Company

Founded in 1982 and based in Loudon, Tennessee, Malibu employs about 2,200 people. The company generates revenue from recreational boats and aftermarket parts, but rising costs are weighing on margins.

Malibu’s portfolio includes high-performance wakeboarding and waterskiing boats under the Malibu and Axis brands, as well as custom options and service programs.

The company has a market cap of $560M and a PE of 26. The stock holds a Zacks Style Score of “B” in Growth, and “C” in both Value and Momentum.

Q1 Earnings

Malibu Boats reported first-quarter results that beat expectations by 150%. However, ongoing pressures in the recreational boat market caused gross margins to contract 210 basis points to 14.3%. This was due to higher labor and material costs and increased dealer incentives.

CEO Steve Menneto highlighted disciplined execution and dealer alignment but acknowledged the challenging market environment, noting that full-year guidance remains flat to down mid-single digits in revenue and adjusted EBITDA margins are expected at 8–9%.

CFO Bruce Beckman emphasized cost management and balance sheet strength, but near-term conditions remain soft, with no clear inflection in the broader marine market.

The company continues to expand its services ecosystem with initiatives like the Marine Business Innovations financing program, while product innovation remains strong, including the new Pathfinder 2600 and other model launches.

However, elevated inventories, a soft retail environment, and macroeconomic pressures on discretionary spending weigh on profitability and investor sentiment, reinforcing the stock’s bearish outlook.

Earnings Estimates See Recent Drop

Since earnings, analyst estimates have fallen aggressively:

For the current quarter, estimates have dropped from $0.28 to -$0.03 over the last 60 days.

For next quarter, numbers have gone slightly higher, from $0.65 to $0.68. However, over the longer term we see the bearish theme continue.

The current year’s estimates have been lowered 7% over the last 60 days. And next year has fallen from $1.84 to $1.69, or 9%.

Malibu Boats, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Malibu Boats, Inc. Quote

Technical Take

The stock has bounced about 20% from the post earnings lows, but has since run into resistance.

The 200-day moving average at $31 was a spot that sellers came in as of late. For now, the 50-day MA is holding at $29, but if this gives way, investors might have to deal with a move to $26.50 and possibly the recent lows at $24.

In Summary

Malibu Boats faces a challenging environment despite strong brand recognition and recent product launches. Rising costs, elevated inventories, and a soft retail market are pressuring margins, while analyst estimates have been lowered across the board.

The combination of macro pressures, margin risk, and limited near-term growth makes MBUU a stock to approach with caution.

Additional content:

3 Insurers to Buy Heading into 2026 as High Rates Boost Yields

Insurance stocks present a compelling investment opportunity heading into 2026, supported by disciplined underwriting practices, steady premium growth and a favorable interest-rate backdrop. Although the Federal Reserve has begun cutting rates, current levels remain well above the near-zero environment that prevailed for much of the past decade. This creates a significantly more supportive operating landscape for insurers, particularly those with sizable, long-duration investment portfolios that benefit from improved bond yields.

In this context, Mercury General Corp., Heritage Insurance Holdings and RenaissanceRe Holdings are well-positioned to benefit from high rates that boost yields in the new year. Higher bond yields act as a meaningful earnings tailwind for insurance companies. Insurers invest collected premiums primarily in high-quality fixed-income securities, including government and corporate bonds, to fund future claim obligations. As yields rise, maturing securities and new premium inflows can be reinvested at higher rates, directly boosting investment income. This enhances net income, operating margins and return on equity without requiring incremental underwriting risk.

Insurers are particularly advantaged in a sustained higher-rate environment because their investment portfolios turn over gradually. Over time, lower-yielding legacy bonds are replaced with higher-yielding instruments, providing a steady lift to earnings. This dynamic is especially favorable for property and casualty insurers and reinsurers and life insurers, where large, long-duration portfolios magnify the impact of rising yields.

Improved investment income also strengthens capital positions, enabling dividends, share repurchases and greater balance-sheet flexibility.

At the same time, insurers continue to benefit from premium growth, which further expands the pool of investable assets. Pricing increases implemented to offset inflation, higher claims severity, and catastrophe risk are now translating into improved underwriting margins. Strong underwriting discipline, attractive product offerings and increased exposure are driving higher premiums, reinforcing earnings momentum. Together, prudent underwriting and a healthier rate environment are creating a foundation for more predictable and sustainable earnings growth through 2026.

3 Insurance Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio

Here, we pick three insurers that are poised to benefit from portfolio returns and premium growth. These stocks sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have gained more than 10% this year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings of each of these insurers has moved north in the past 60 days.

Mercury General, headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, is an insurance holding company poised to witness top-line growth, backed by sustained premium increases. Premiums have been benefiting from rate increases in its lines of insurance business and a higher number of policies written.

As of Sept. 30, 2025, MCY had about 81% of its investment in fixed maturity securities, which are mostly long-term bonds and other debt with maturities. The overall credit ratings for the fixed maturity securities portfolio were relatively stable during the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2025. Higher average invested assets and higher yields on investments should continue to support investment results.

Heritage Insurance Holdings is well-positioned to benefit from prudent underwriting execution and rate adequacy initiatives. It is re-entering profitable markets in a measured way while allocating capital with strict discipline to preserve margins. Its strategy focuses on sustaining rate adequacy, utilizing advanced data analytics to monitor and manage exposures, and leveraging its operating infrastructure to support steady, long-term growth. This super-regional U.S. property and casualty insurance holding company anticipates that its in-force policy count will rise gradually through 2025 and 2026, driving premiums improvement.

As of Sept. 30, 2025, HRTG had about 99.6% of its investment in fixed maturity securities, with the estimated weighted-average credit quality rating of the fixed maturity securities portfolio being A+. Fixed income securities increased by $45.3 million to $700.8 million from $655.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. The increase primarily relates to purchases of fixed-income securities with longer durations to lock in interest rates.



RenaissanceRe, based in Pembroke, Bermuda, primarily provides property-catastrophe reinsurance to insurers and reinsurers globally.

RNR has experienced a robust trend in net premiums earned, propelled by growth in both its segments. Market dislocation and rate increases favored net premiums earned in specialty lines. Regulatory reforms and higher demand for reinsurance in Florida are also driving performance.

As of Sept. 30, 2025, RNR had about 66% of its investment in fixed maturity securities, including US treasuries and agencies, corporate (including non-U.S. government-backed corporate), non-U.S. government, residential mortgage-backed, commercial mortgage-backed and asset-backed. These investments have a solid weighted average credit quality.

