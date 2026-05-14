NERA Swings to Q1 Loss as Costs and Interest Rise, Stock Down 3%

Shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership NEN have declined 2.5% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. This compares to the S&P 500 index’s 1.4% growth over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock moved down 1.8% against the S&P 500’s 6.8% increase.

NERA incurred a net loss per unit of $33.61 for the first quarter of 2026 against a net income per unit of $32.53 a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 16.8% year over year to $24.2 million, driven primarily by higher rental income, which increased 16.9% to $24 million.

However, total expenses climbed 56.8% to $22.7 million, while interest expense surged 50.7% to $5.7 million, pressuring profitability. Income before other income and expenses fell 76% year over year to $1.5 million.

The company incurred a net loss of $3.9 million against a net income of $3.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Quote

Rental Trends and Operating Metrics

The company attributed much of the revenue growth to contributions from Hill Estates, Mill Street Heights and previously acquired properties. Excluding Hill Estates, the two sold commercial properties and the newly constructed Mill Street Heights development, consolidated revenues increased 1.8% from the prior-year period. Rental income gains were strongest at properties including 62 Boylston, Hamilton Oaks, WCB Associates and River Drive.

Residential occupancy weakened modestly. As of May 1, 2026, residential vacancy stood at 2.4% compared with 1.6% a year earlier. Commercial vacancy rose sharply to 8.5% from 1.8% in the prior-year period. Management noted that the Boston-area rental market is experiencing elevated vacancy rates, prompting the company to respond aggressively to maintain occupancy below broader market availability rates.

During the first quarter, renewal rents increased an average of 4.4%, while new leases were signed at rents averaging 5.8% below prior levels. Tenant renewals accounted for approximately 72% of leases during the quarter.

Expense Pressures Weigh on Results

Operating expenses increased significantly during the quarter. Excluding Hill Estates, Mill Street Heights and the sold commercial properties, operating expenses rose 17.3% year over year. The increase was driven largely by higher snow removal costs, legal expenses and public policy-related spending.

Administrative expenses more than doubled to $1.4 million, reflecting a $0.2 million increase in legal costs tied to a tenant complaint and a $0.4 million public policy contribution related to housing regulation matters in the Greater Boston area. Operating expenses climbed 58.1% to $5.2 million, while depreciation and amortization expense more than doubled to $8 million, largely because of recently acquired properties.

Interest expense also rose sharply following additional borrowings related to the acquisition of Hill Estates and financing tied to Mill Street Heights. Meanwhile, interest income declined 88.3% as treasury bill investments used previously for income generation were deployed toward acquisitions.

Liquidity and Capital Allocation

At March 31, 2026, the company held $25.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, down from $26.7 million at the end of 2025. Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $2.3 million during the quarter, down from $5.5 million in the year-ago period.

The partnership continued returning capital to investors. In March 2026, it approved a quarterly distribution of $12 per unit, or 40 cents per depositary receipt, totaling approximately $1.4 million. The company also repurchased 1,653 depositary receipts during the quarter at an average price of $65.03 per receipt under its ongoing repurchase plan.

Management said the company remains in compliance with the financial covenants tied to its $25 million revolving line of credit established with Brookline Bank in November 2024.

Management Commentary and Outlook

Management expects rent growth to moderate during the remainder of 2026 as the Boston-area rental market softens. The company said it anticipates “a rental market with slowing rent growth” for the balance of the year.

The company also said it is monitoring a proposed rent-control ballot initiative in Massachusetts and is taking steps to mitigate potential risks, including limiting future capital expenditures and managing expense growth where possible.

Other Developments

During the quarter, New England Realty sold two commercial office buildings for approximately $2.6 million, recording a loss of about $0.2 million on the transaction. Earlier development efforts also moved forward, with the Mill Street Heights property, a 72-unit apartment project in Massachusetts, placed into service on Jan. 1, 2026, following an approximately $35 million investment.

The company additionally disclosed that from April 1 through May 8, 2026, it repurchased another 813 depositary receipts under its buyback program.

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