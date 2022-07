(RTTNews) - Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT, NEPT.TO) announced Friday that net loss for the fourth quarter narrowed to $36.2 million from $43.5 million in the prior-year quarter.

Revenue for the quarter soared 147 percent to $11.5 million from $4.7 million in the same quarter last year.

