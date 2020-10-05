Markets
Neptune Wellness Inks Distributorship Agreement With Kraft Heinz

(RTTNews) - Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) Monday announced an update on its busines and operations, including a distributorship agreement with a subsidiary of the Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC).

Despite the decline in global economic activity since the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, Neptune said it has taken transformative actions to increase its sales, distribution and reach at both the business-to-business or B2B and business-to-consumer or B2C segments in the consumer-packaged goods market or CPG.

The company entered into a distributorship agreement with a subsidiary of the Kraft Heinz to market and distribute its products into India, Vietnam, the Caribbean Islands and Latin America.

Kraft Heinz brands Boca Burger; Gevalia; Grey Poupon, Oscar Mayer, Philadelphia Cream Cheese, Planters, Wattie's, Golden Circle, HP Sauce, Jell-O, Kool-Aid, Maxwell House and others are involved in the distributorship.

