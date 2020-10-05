Neptune Wellness Inks Distributorship Agreement With Kraft Heinz

(RTTNews) - Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) Monday announced an update on its busines and operations, including a distributorship agreement with a subsidiary of the Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC).

Despite the decline in global economic activity since the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, Neptune said it has taken transformative actions to increase its sales, distribution and reach at both the business-to-business or B2B and business-to-consumer or B2C segments in the consumer-packaged goods market or CPG.

The company entered into a distributorship agreement with a subsidiary of the Kraft Heinz to market and distribute its products into India, Vietnam, the Caribbean Islands and Latin America.

Kraft Heinz brands Boca Burger; Gevalia; Grey Poupon, Oscar Mayer, Philadelphia Cream Cheese, Planters, Wattie's, Golden Circle, HP Sauce, Jell-O, Kool-Aid, Maxwell House and others are involved in the distributorship.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.