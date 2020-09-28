Neptune Wellness Inks Distribution Deal With Global Consumer Goods Company

(RTTNews) - Neptune Wellness Solutions, a Canada-based health and wellness as well as cannabis extraction company, has entered into a distribution partnership with one of the world's leading consumer goods companies. However, the company did not disclose the name of the consumer goods company.

But Neptune had announced on Twitter in late August that it has executed an agreement with consumer goods giant Unilever plc as an import and stocking master distributor as well as logistics partner in the U.S. and Canada.

"We will expand their portfolio of products to include Suave, Lifebuoy and Dove products, hand sanitizing wash, wipes & gels and face masks," Neptune had tweeted.

Neptune said in a press release last week that as a master distributor for the global consumer goods company, it additionally expects to expand its reach into major North American retailers to create new distribution opportunities for Neptune branded consumer packaged goods products.

Neptune said it expects to receive first shipments of products from the consumer goods company into its inventory by the end of October 2020.

The partnership is expected to generate potential sales revenue between $65 million and $137 million over the next eighteen months, based on the projections by the consumer product company and Neptune.

The company added that the distribution deal does not require any minimum annual purchase commitments.

According to Neptune, the deal is consistent with its B2B and B2C dual go-to-market strategy to serve consumers at both wholesale and retail levels.

"This is the latest in a growing list of partners, including national retailers in the club store channel, International Flavors & Fragrances, and others. We believe these high-profile partners will help Neptune expand our distribution relationships and help us with our goal of bringing our own branded products to market," said Michael Cammarata, Chief Executive Officer and President of Neptune.

Neptune is a provider of turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to business customers across health and wellness verticals, including legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

The company also has a strong position in cannabis and hemp research, development, and commercialization focused on the use of cannabinoids in household products.

Neptune has a 50,000-square-foot production facility located in Sherbrooke, Quebec, and a 24,000-squarefoot facility located in North Carolina.

