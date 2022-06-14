Neptune Wellness Appoints Raymond Silcock As New CFO

(RTTNews) - Health and wellness company Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT, NEPT.TO) announced Tuesday the appointment of Raymond Silcock as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 25, 2022.

Silcock will succeed Randy Weaver, who has served as Interim Chief Financial Officer since September 2021.

Silcock, with more than 25 years of experience as CFO, will be based out of Neptune's Jupiter, Florida office. He previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Perrigo Plc, as well as CFO at Diamond Foods, The Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company, US Tobacco Inc., and Cott Corp., along with various positions at Campbell Soup Co.

