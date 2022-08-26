Neptune makes oil and gas discovery near Norway's Gjoea field

OSLO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Britain's Neptune Energy has made another oil and gas discovery near its Gjoea field in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea, its second such find this year, the company said on Friday.

The Ofelia discovery, located some 15 kilometres north of Gjoea production platform, is preliminarily estimated to hold between 16 million and 39 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe), Neptune said in a statement.

The discovery was made in the same geological formation, Agat, as the Hamlet find in May, and could potentially be tied back to Neptune's Gjoea platform for production.

"The Ofelia discovery underlines the strength of our exploration strategy and confirms the high prospectivity potential of the area around Gjoea," said Steinar Meland, Neptune's head of exploration and development in Norway.

Neptune holds a 40% stake in the license where the Ofelia discovery was made. Wintershall Dea WINT.UL and Pandion Energy have 20% each, while Aker BP AKRBP.OL and DNO DNO.OL each have 10%.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((nerijus.adomaitis@thomsonreuters.com; +47 9027 6699; Reuters Messaging: nerijus.adomaitis.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.