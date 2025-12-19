Neptune Insurance IPO: CFO Loads Up on Another $2.4 Million Worth of Shares

Key Points

Neptune Insurance is an AI-focused insurance agent focusing on residential commercial and flood insurance.

CFO James Steiner holds nearly $90 million worth of shares after the purchase.

Investing in IPO stocks can be a great way to get in on the ground floor. But it carries risks.

James Steiner, CFO and secretary of Neptune Insurance Holdings (NYSE:NP), executed an open-market purchase of 119,050 shares of the company on Oct. 2, 2025; the shares were acquired at $20 per share, according to the SEC Form 4 filed Nov. 14.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Context Shares traded 119,050 Shares acquired in open-market purchase Transaction value $2.4 million Based on $20.00 per share Post-transaction shares 4,384,715 Direct ownership after purchase Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $87.7 million Based on October 2, 2025 market close ($20.00)

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($20.00); post-transaction value based on October 2, 2025 market close ($20.00).

Key questions

What is the significance of the transaction size relative to Steiner's direct holdings?

The acquisition increased direct ownership by 2.79%, raising Steiner's position to 4,384,715 shares. This is a substantial net buy, particularly given the absence of any sales by the insider in available records.

At what price were the shares purchased?

The shares were purchased at $20.00 per share.

What is the current value of the insider's direct holdings?

As of October 2, 2025, the direct holdings were valued at ~$87.7 million using the market close price; as of November 19, 2025, the position would be valued at ~$100.85 million based on 4,384,715 shares and a share price of $23.00.

Were there any indications of immediate resale or hedging activity?

No shares were sold, gifted, or withheld in this transaction, and there is no evidence of associated derivative activity or immediate disposition following the purchase.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close October 2, 2025) $28.45 Market cap $4.046 billion Full-time employees 57

Company snapshot

Neptune offers residential and commercial flood insurance (primary and excess), as well as parametric earthquake insurance, leveraging proprietary AI-driven underwriting and policy management platforms.

The company operates as a managing general agent, earning revenue through distribution and underwriting services without taking on balance sheet risk or claims exposure; insurance and reinsurance carriers retain the underlying risk.

It targets property owners and businesses seeking specialty flood and earthquake coverage, distributing primarily through an agency network.

Neptune Insurance Holdings is a technology-focused managing general agent specializing in flood and parametric insurance products. The company utilizes advanced data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to streamline underwriting and policy management, enabling efficient scale with a lean workforce. By focusing on distribution and technology rather than risk retention, Neptune Insurance Holdings delivers a capital-light, scalable business model that differentiates it within the insurance technology sector.

Foolish take

Neptune Insurance went public via an initial public offering (IPO) in October 2025 at a price of $20. It jumped 24% on its first day on the market, indicating positive investor sentiment for the company. Steiner's October purchase of almost 120,000 shares puts his total holdings around 4.4 million shares. An IPO is the most common way for a company to go public, and insiders often buy in at IPO levels. They are typically also beholden to a lock-up period following an IPO, usually at least three to six months, where they cannot sell their shares. It's worth noting that at this time, 38.4% of Neptune's shares are owned by company insiders, according to Simply Wall St. Insider ownership is usually a good sign for retail investors, as it indicates management's goals are aligned with shareholders'.

Investing in IPO stocks can be risky, because the company is as yet unproven on the public market. Neptune reported its first financial results as a public company in November. Third-quarter revenue was $44.4 million, up 31.2% year over year. Its written premiums for the quarter were also up about 31% year over year to $101.6 million. The company reported a 4.8% decrease in net income, which it attributed primarily to costs related to its IPO.

Insurance companies can be a resilient investment area regardless of economic conditions, because it's not an item individuals and businesses are likely to scale back on even during tight times. Neptune's AI-driven approach and asset-light business model is also intriguing. However, investing now means believing in the company and its approach without much public history on which to base your assessment.

Glossary

Open-market purchase: When an insider buys company shares on the public stock exchange, not through private or company-arranged transactions.

Insider: A company executive, director, or major shareholder with access to material, non-public information about the company.

Form 4: A required SEC filing disclosing insider trades in company securities, typically within two business days of the transaction.

Managing general agent (MGA): An insurance intermediary authorized to underwrite policies and manage distribution on behalf of insurers, without taking on risk.

Parametric insurance: Insurance that pays out a fixed amount based on a specific event or parameter, rather than actual loss incurred.

Underwriting: The process of evaluating risk and determining the terms and pricing for insurance policies.

Direct ownership: Shares held and controlled directly by an individual, not through trusts, funds, or indirect means.

Derivative activity: Transactions involving financial contracts whose value is based on underlying assets, such as options or futures.

Disposition: The act of selling, transferring, or otherwise disposing of an asset or security.

Capital-light: A business model requiring minimal investment in physical assets or capital to operate and grow.

Excess insurance: Coverage that provides protection above the limits of an underlying primary insurance policy.

