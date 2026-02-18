Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. Reports Decline In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. (NP) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $4.34 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $11.61 million, or $0.06 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $15.33 million or $0.10 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 38.9% to $43.76 million from $31.50 million last year.

Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.34 Mln. vs. $11.61 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.03 vs. $0.06 last year. -Revenue: $43.76 Mln vs. $31.50 Mln last year.

