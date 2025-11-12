Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. Q3 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. (NP) reported earnings for third quarter of $5.49 million

The company's earnings came in at $5.49 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $6.03 million, or $0.06 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $15.98 million or $0.11 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 31.2% to $44.36 million from $33.82 million last year.

Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $186 - $189 Mln

