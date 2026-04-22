Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. Q1 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. (NP) released a profit for first quarter of $7.34 million

The company's earnings came in at $7.34 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $9.93 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $13.41 million or $0.09 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 28.8% to $37.79 million from $29.35 million last year.

Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.34 Mln. vs. $9.93 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.05 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue: $37.79 Mln vs. $29.35 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 195

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