Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. (NP) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. (NP) reported $37.8 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing no change year over year. EPS of $0.09 for the same period compares to $0 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $36.68 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.09, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Policies in force (period-end) : 295 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 285.59 thousand.

: 295 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 285.59 thousand. Premium in force (period-end) : 389 million compared to the 374.23 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: 389 million compared to the 374.23 million average estimate based on four analysts. Average number of employees : 59.9 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 63 thousand.

: 59.9 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 63 thousand. Revenue per employee : $2.8 billion compared to the $2.63 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $2.8 billion compared to the $2.63 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Fee income : $8.76 million compared to the $8.66 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $8.76 million compared to the $8.66 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Commission income: $29.03 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $28.02 million.

Here is how Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. here>>>

Shares of Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. have returned +25.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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