Neptune, IFF To Co-develop Hemp-derived CBD Products - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT, NEPT.TO) announced a collaboration with International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) to co-develop hemp-derived CBD products for the U.S. market.

Neptune Wellness Solutions specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of health and wellness products. With the acquisition of SugarLeaf, Neptune now has a U.S.-based hemp extract supply chain supported by a facility located in North Carolina.

"The formulation and technological expertise that IFF cumulates will greatly benefit Neptune in accelerating its market penetration in the U.S. CBD market," said Michael Cammarata, CEO of Neptune.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.