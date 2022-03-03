Neptune Energy eyes increased gas production from Norway's Duva field

By Nerijus Adomaitis

OSLO, March 3 (Reuters) - Independent petroleum producer Neptune Energy is looking at ways to boost gas output from its Duva field in the Norwegian North Sea amid a supply crunch in Europe, the operator told Reuters on Thursday.

Gas prices have soared in recent months as Russian exports declined, and the cost of gas hit record highs this week following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We are evaluating the potential to accelerate some gas production from the Duva field beyond what was originally planned," Neptune said in a statement to Reuters.

The company plans to complete an evaluation and tests at the field by early April, and if those are successful it would seek permission to produce more.

"Given a positive outcome, we will seek permission from the Norwegian oil and energy ministry to increase gas output as a contribution to alleviate the constrained market situation in Europe," Neptune said.

Norway last year gave Equinor EQNR.OL permission to boost gas output from its Troll, Oseberg and Gina Krog fields, and the country's energy minister, Marte Mjoes Persen, said on Thursday she would swiftly process any similar applications.

Duva's overall petroleum output currently stands at 28,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), of which 5,000 boed is natural gas, the company said.

The gas is transported by pipeline to Britain's St Fergus terminal. Neptune did not say on how much Duva's gas output could potentially rise.

From the outset, Duva had an estimated reserves of about 71 million barrels of oil equivalent, of which 56% was gas.

Neptune owns a 30% stake and operates Duva. Japanese INPEX Idemitsu has 30%, Polish PGNiG PGN.WA 30% and HitecVision-backed Sval Energi 10%.

Neptune's largest owner is Chinese sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp with a 49% stake, followed by asset managers Carlyle Group and CVC Capital Partners with stakes of 30.6% and 20.4% respectively.

Norwegian indpedent oil firm Aker BP AKERBP has said it was considering whether to increase gas exports from its Skarv field.

