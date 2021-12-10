Neptune Energy CEO Jim House to step down at 2021 end

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published

Oil and gas firm Neptune Energy said on Friday Chief Executive Officer Jim House had decided to retire from his role at the end of the month, and would be succeeded by the company's vice president for Europe operations, Pete Jones.

