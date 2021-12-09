Neptune declares $800 million dividend, expects higher production in 2022

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Neptune Energy declared a dividend of $800 million on Thursday, and forecast a rise in production next year, as the British oil and gas company benefits from higher prices of commodities.

The company, backed by private equity firms Carlyle and CVC as well as Chinese sovereign wealth fund CIC, expects its production to increase in 2022 after three new projects went online.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

