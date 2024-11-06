NEPI Rockcastle Offers Shares as Dividends and Pledges

NEPI Rockcastle Plc (DE:0A3) has released an update.

NEPI Rockcastle has announced that its shareholders have the option to receive dividends in the form of ordinary shares instead of cash, with notable transactions involving company director Steven Brown and associates of Juliette and Danielle van der Veer. Additionally, Brown has pledged more of his shares as security for an existing financial obligation, increasing the total pledged shares to 185,480.

