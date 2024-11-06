News & Insights

Stocks

NEPI Rockcastle Offers Shares as Dividends and Pledges

November 06, 2024 — 02:20 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

NEPI Rockcastle Plc (DE:0A3) has released an update.

NEPI Rockcastle has announced that its shareholders have the option to receive dividends in the form of ordinary shares instead of cash, with notable transactions involving company director Steven Brown and associates of Juliette and Danielle van der Veer. Additionally, Brown has pledged more of his shares as security for an existing financial obligation, increasing the total pledged shares to 185,480.

For further insights into DE:0A3 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.