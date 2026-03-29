NEPI Rockcastle N.V. (ENXTAM:NRP) Price Target Decreased by 95.03% to 0.43

The average one-year price target for NEPI Rockcastle N.V. (ENXTAM:NRP) has been revised to € 0,43 / share. This is a decrease of 95.03% from the prior estimate of € 8,57 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 0,31 to a high of € 0,51 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 93.73% from the latest reported closing price of € 6,80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in NEPI Rockcastle N.V.. This is an decrease of 115 owner(s) or 96.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRP is 0.67%, an increase of 321.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 98.86% to 586K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EELV - Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF holds 321K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 318K shares , representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRP by 2.82% over the last quarter.

PXH - Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF holds 167K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares , representing an increase of 20.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRP by 3.26% over the last quarter.

SDEM - Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF holds 97K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares , representing a decrease of 10.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRP by 12.73% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Multi-Asset Growth Fund Class R6 holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 11.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRP by 8.63% over the last quarter.

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