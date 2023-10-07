NEPI Rockcastle (AMS:NRP) Price Target Increased by 11.09% to 6.91

The average one-year price target for NEPI Rockcastle (AMS:NRP) has been revised to 6.91 / share. This is an increase of 11.09% from the prior estimate of 6.22 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.35 to a high of 7.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.59% from the latest reported closing price of 5.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 116 funds or institutions reporting positions in NEPI Rockcastle. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 4.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRP is 0.13%, a decrease of 6.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.25% to 42,305K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,662K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,555K shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRP by 5.96% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,626K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,169K shares, representing an increase of 6.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRP by 1.65% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 4,061K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,044K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRP by 4.88% over the last quarter.

ESGE - iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF holds 3,605K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,915K shares, representing an increase of 19.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRP by 17.22% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 2,274K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,186K shares, representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRP by 4.28% over the last quarter.

