NEPI Rockcastle (AMS:NRP) Price Target Decreased by 7.16% to 5.84

The average one-year price target for NEPI Rockcastle (AMS:NRP) has been revised to 5.84 / share. This is an decrease of 7.16% from the prior estimate of 6.29 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.65 to a high of 6.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.20% from the latest reported closing price of 5.25 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,520K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,429K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRP by 2.88% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,123K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,212K shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRP by 3.81% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 4,044K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,790K shares, representing an increase of 6.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRP by 4.32% over the last quarter.

ESGE - iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF holds 2,915K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 724K shares, representing an increase of 75.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRP by 285.52% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 2,178K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,216K shares, representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRP by 4.20% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.