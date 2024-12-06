NEPI Rockcastle Acquires Silesia City Center in Poland

NEPI Rockcastle Plc (DE:0A3) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
NEPI Rockcastle has announced the acquisition of Silesia City Center in Katowice, Poland, for €405 million through its subsidiary NE Property B.V. This acquisition is part of their strategy to invest in core, income-producing properties in economically strong regions, with Silesia City Center boasting a 98.4% occupancy rate and a robust market position. The purchase, funded from recent equity raises, is expected to enhance NEPI Rockcastle’s portfolio and generate significant net operating income.
For further insights into DE:0A3 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.