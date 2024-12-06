NEPI Rockcastle Acquires Silesia City Center in Poland

NEPI Rockcastle Plc (DE:0A3) has released an update.

NEPI Rockcastle has announced the acquisition of Silesia City Center in Katowice, Poland, for €405 million through its subsidiary NE Property B.V. This acquisition is part of their strategy to invest in core, income-producing properties in economically strong regions, with Silesia City Center boasting a 98.4% occupancy rate and a robust market position. The purchase, funded from recent equity raises, is expected to enhance NEPI Rockcastle’s portfolio and generate significant net operating income.

