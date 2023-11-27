Nephros (NEPH) Price Target Increased by 50.00% to 4.59

The average one-year price target for Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) has been revised to 4.59 / share. This is an increase of 50.00% from the prior estimate of 3.06 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.54 to a high of 4.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 104.00% from the latest reported closing price of 2.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nephros. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEPH is 0.05%, an increase of 6.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.76% to 4,365K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wexford Capital holds 3,687K shares representing 35.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,657K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEPH by 7.27% over the last quarter.

Bard Associates holds 186K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 193K shares, representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEPH by 1.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 102K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 71K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares, representing a decrease of 8.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEPH by 10.19% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 62K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 28.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEPH by 89.25% over the last quarter.

Nephros Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nephros is a leading water technology company in medical and commercial water purification and pathogen detection, headquartered in the USA. Its diverse team of passionate employees are dedicated to advancing point-of-use water safety through education, product solutions, and emergency outbreak response management.

