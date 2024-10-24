Nephros launches HydraGuard 20″ UltraFilter

Nephros (NEPH) announced the release of the HydraGuard 20″ UltraFilter. This latest innovation enables the company to break into new markets and aid in compliance with water quality standards such as ANSI/AAMI ST108. The HydraGuard 20″ model is an extension of the existing HydraGuard and designed to provide a higher-volume capacity and flow rate, while removing harmful contaminants like bacteria, viruses, and endotoxins. With this product, Nephros is poised to serve a broader range of customers, including companies within medical device manufacturing and pharmaceutical production, to ensure the highest level of water purity for industries that require strict quality standards.

