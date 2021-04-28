Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH): When Will It Breakeven?

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Nephros, Inc., a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The US$76m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$4.8m on 31 December 2020 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Nephros will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 3 of the American Consumer Durables analysts is that Nephros is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$4.0m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 78%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqCM:NEPH Earnings Per Share Growth April 28th 2021

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Nephros' upcoming projects, though, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 6.9% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Nephros, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Nephros' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of essential factors you should further research:

Valuation: What is Nephros worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Nephros is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Nephros’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.