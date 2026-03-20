NEPC Expands Corporate Bond Exposure With Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF

Key Points

NEPC LLC Added 1,077,991 shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC)

Quarter-end position value increased by $81.88 million, reflecting both trading and price movement

Transaction represented 1.8% of NEPC’s reported $4.69 billion 13F AUM

Post-trade, NEPC holds 3,533,516 shares valued at $274.34 million

VTC now accounts for 5.85% of 13F AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings

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What happened

According to a recent SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, NEPC LLC increased its position in Vanguard Scottsdale Funds - Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) by acquiring 1,077,991 shares. The stake’s quarter-end value rose by $81.88 million, reflecting both the additional shares and changes in the fund’s market price.

What else to know

NEPC’s buy lifts VTC to 5.85% of its 13F assets under management after the filing.

Top holdings after the quarter:

NYSEMKT: VOO: $638.10 million (13.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ: VCIT: $510.32 million (10.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ: VGIT: $487.70 million (10.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ: VCSH: $459.51 million (9.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ: VGLT: $433.18 million (9.2% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares were priced at $78.51.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM 1.64 billion Price (as of market close 2/17/26) $78.51 Dividend yield 4.74% 1-year total return 4.96%

ETF snapshot

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is a large-scale, passively managed fund designed to provide comprehensive access to the U.S. investment-grade corporate bond market. The ETF's strategy emphasizes diversification and low costs, making it an efficient vehicle for fixed income exposure. Its competitive advantage lies in its broad market coverage and disciplined index-tracking methodology.

The ETF’s investment strategy seeks to track the performance of the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond Index, providing broad exposure to investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable U.S. corporate bonds.

The fund holds a diversified portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies, with a focus on investment-grade securities. The ETF leverages Vanguard's indexing approach to deliver cost efficiency and broad market coverage for institutional and retail investors.

What this transaction means for investors

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) offers broad exposure to the U.S. investment-grade corporate bond market in a single position, tracking the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond Index across issuers, sectors, and maturities. Unlike Treasury-focused funds, VTC is built to capture the income available in corporate credit, giving investors a low-cost way to add high-quality corporate bond exposure across the curve.

VTC’s performance is driven by a combination of coupon income, interest-rate movements, and corporate credit spreads. Because the ETF follows a market-cap-weighted index, the largest issuers in the benchmark tend to carry more weight, so returns reflect broad conditions in investment-grade corporate credit. With intermediate-duration exposure, changes in Treasury yields still matter, while spread tightening or widening helps determine whether the fund’s yield advantage over Treasuries translates into stronger total returns.

VTC gives investors a simple trade-off: it offers more income than Treasuries, but comes with corporate credit risk and more price movement than shorter-term bond funds. It works best for those who want broad, investment-grade credit exposure without picking individual issuers. However, its performance depends on whether the extra yield can make up for times when rates rise or credit spreads widen.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.