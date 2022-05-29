Nepal says missing plane with 22 on board crashed

KATHMANDU, May 30 (Reuters) - Nepal's army said on Monday it has located the crash site of a plane that went missing on Sunday with 22 people on board.

"Search and rescue troops have physically located the plane crash site," army spokesperson Narayan Silwal said on Twitter, posting a picture of the wreckage with the plane's tail number clearly visible.

(Reporting by Gopal Sharma; Writing by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Krishna.Das@tr.com; https://twitter.com/krishnadas56 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.