Nepal says missing plane with 22 on board crashed

Gopal Sharma Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/NAVESH CHITRAKAR

KATHMANDU, May 30 (Reuters) - Nepal's army said on Monday it has located the crash site of a plane that went missing on Sunday with 22 people on board.

"Search and rescue troops have physically located the plane crash site," army spokesperson Narayan Silwal said on Twitter, posting a picture of the wreckage with the plane's tail number clearly visible.

