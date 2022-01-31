Commodities

Nepal reports bird flu outbreak on poultry farm -OIE

Contributor
Gus Trompiz Reuters
Published

Nepal has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus on a poultry farm, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday.

PARIS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Nepal has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus on a poultry farm, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday.

The virus killed 3,510 birds on the farm in the eastern district of Morang, with the rest of the 5,160-strong flock culled, the Paris-based OIE said, citing a report from Nepal's authorities.

Severe forms of avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, have spread across Europe and Asia in recent months, leading to mass culling in some countries to stem the disease.

Nepal also experienced outbreaks of another highly pathogenic bird virus, H5N8, last year.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular