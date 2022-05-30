Nepal authorities recover bodies of 14 persons who were on board crashed plane
KATHMANDU, May 30 (Reuters) - Rescue workers in Nepal have so far recovered 14 bodies from the crash site of a small plane carrying 22 people that went down in a remote region, an airport official said on Monday.
"The search for others is continuing," said Tek Raj Sitaula, a spokesman for the Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal's capital Kathmandu.
(Reporting by Gopal Sharma; Writing by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
((Devjyot.Ghoshal@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- Cost-Push and Demand-Pull Inflation: Definitions and Examples
- GRAINS-U.S. grains fall on hopes stuck supply from Black Sea could start moving
- Norsk Hydro may shut aluminium plant in Slovakia without CO2 compensation
- Farmers allowed to pull land out of federal conserved contracts amid global food crisis -USDA