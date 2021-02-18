AZN

Nepal approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine Vero Cell for emergency use

Gopal Sharma Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/NAVESH CHITRAKAR

KATHMANDU, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Nepal on Thursday approved the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine Vero Cell for emergency use, a government official told Reuters, the second shot to be cleared after the AstraZeneca AZN.L product.

"Conditional permission has been granted to the Chinese vaccine for its emergency use in Nepal," said Santosh K.C, a senior official in the Department of Drug Administration.

(Reporting by Gopal Sharma Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

