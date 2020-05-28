NEP Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of NextEra Energy Partners LP (Symbol: NEP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.06, changing hands as high as $51.65 per share. NextEra Energy Partners LP shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NEP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NEP's low point in its 52 week range is $29.01 per share, with $61.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.54.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.