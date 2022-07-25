NEP Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of NextEra Energy Partners LP (Symbol: NEP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $77.31, changing hands as high as $79.74 per share. NextEra Energy Partners LP shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NEP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NEP's low point in its 52 week range is $61.31 per share, with $88.7974 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.96.

