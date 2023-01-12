NEP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of NextEra Energy Partners LP (Symbol: NEP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $75.65, changing hands as high as $76.09 per share. NextEra Energy Partners LP shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NEP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NEP's low point in its 52 week range is $61.31 per share, with $86.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.07.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.