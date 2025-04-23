NeoVolta Inc. Reports Significant Growth in Texas Solar Market with New Partnership and Certified Dealers Expansion

NeoVolta reports significant growth in Texas, onboarding over 10% of solar installers as Certified Dealers amid rising demand for energy resilience.

NeoVolta Inc. has reported significant growth in Texas, where it has gained over 10% of the state's solar installers as certified dealers following a recent product launch. CEO Ardes Johnson highlighted the increasing demand from homeowners for energy control and resilience during outages, which aligns with Texas's rapid expansion in battery storage capacity, exceeding 6,200 megawatts by the end of 2024. To enhance its operations, NeoVolta has partnered with Solartek Distributors, LLC, a Dallas-based company known for its reliable solar equipment distribution, which will aid in training and deploying NeoVolta's products. This collaboration is expected to further advance NeoVolta’s mission to provide innovative energy storage solutions and support the trend toward energy security amidst rising costs and grid challenges.

Potential Positives

NeoVolta has onboarded over 10% of Texas's solar installers as Certified Dealers, indicating significant market penetration and demand for its products.

The partnership with Solartek Distributors is expected to accelerate deployment and training for Texas-based installers, enhancing NeoVolta's distribution capabilities.

The announcement highlights NeoVolta's alignment with the growing trend of energy security in Texas, a rapidly expanding battery storage market.

NeoVolta's recent product introduction and its commitment to U.S.-made energy solutions reflect a strong positioning in the renewable energy sector.

Potential Negatives

The press release contains numerous forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which could lead to discrepancies between projections and actual performance, potentially affecting investor confidence.

The emphasis on growth metrics and partnerships may mask underlying issues or challenges experienced in other markets, raising questions about overall business stability.

The reliance on a single market (Texas) for significant growth could expose the company to risks related to market fluctuations and regulatory changes specific to that region.

FAQ

What recent growth has NeoVolta experienced in Texas?

NeoVolta has onboarded over 10% of Texas's solar installers as Certified Dealers, reflecting significant market growth.

Why is Texas important for NeoVolta?

Texas is a key market due to its rapid growth in battery storage and homeowner demand for energy resilience.

What partnership did NeoVolta announce recently?

NeoVolta announced a distribution partnership with Dallas-based Solartek Distributors to support Texas installers and accelerate deployment.

How much battery storage capacity does Texas have?

By the end of 2024, Texas surpassed 6,200 megawatts of installed battery storage capacity.

What are NeoVolta's main products designed for?

NeoVolta's products are designed for efficient energy management in residential and commercial applications, focusing on renewable energy solutions.

$NEOV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of $NEOV stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOV), U.S.-based energy technology company delivering scalable storage for resilient residential and commercial power infrastructure, today announced unprecedented growth in Texas.





“Texas is a key market for us, and with new product introduction in the last quarter, we’ve onboarded over 10% of Texas’s solar installers as NeoVolta Certified Dealers,” said Ardes Johnson, CEO of NeoVolta. “This momentum reflects how strongly homeowners are seeking more control over their energy use and resilience during outages.”





Texas, now one of the fastest-growing battery storage markets in the U.S., surpassed 6,200 megawatts of installed capacity by the end of 2024. NeoVolta’s recent traction aligns with a statewide trend toward energy security in the face of rising costs and weather-driven grid stress.





To further support its reach, NeoVolta has formed a distribution partnership with Dallas-based Solartek Distributors, LLC, known for reliable delivery and a comprehensive portfolio of solar and storage equipment. Solartek’s strong local presence will help accelerate deployment and training for Texas-based installers.





“Partnering with NeoVolta is a natural fit as we support installers with leading-edge technology,” said Uros Ceglaj, CEO of Solartek Distributors. “Their growth speaks for itself — and we’re aligned with their mission to advance U.S.-made energy solutions.”







About NeoVolta







NeoVolta is a leading innovator in energy storage solutions dedicated to advancing the future of clean energy. Founded to provide reliable, sustainable, and high-performance energy storage systems, the company has quickly established itself as a critical player in the industry. NeoVolta’s flagship products are designed to meet the growing demand for efficient energy management in residential and commercial applications. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships, NeoVolta is committed to driving progress in renewable energy and enhancing how the world stores and uses power.





For more information visit: www.NeoVolta.com





Contact: Investor Relations





Email: press@neovolta.com





Phone: 800-364-5464





Forward-Looking Statements





Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, the estimates of revenues for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ‘believes,’ ‘estimates,’ ‘anticipates,’ ‘expects,’ ‘plans,’ ‘projects,’ ‘intends,’ ‘potential,’ ‘may,’ ‘could,’ ‘might,’ ‘will,’ ‘should,’ ‘approximately’ or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and updated from time to time in its Form 10-Q filings and in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



