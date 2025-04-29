NeoVolta Inc. Projects April 2025 Revenue to Exceed $2 Million, Signaling Strong Growth Momentum

NeoVolta projects over $2 million in April 2025 revenue, indicating significant growth and demand for its energy storage solutions.

Quiver AI Summary

NeoVolta Inc., an energy technology company focused on scalable energy storage solutions, announced that its projected revenue for April 2025 is expected to exceed $2 million, surpassing its total revenue for the entire first quarter of the year. This substantial growth represents a year-over-year increase of more than 600%. CEO Ardes Johnson highlighted this achievement as a sign of the company's accelerating growth trajectory, driven by surging demand for backup power solutions due to grid instability and rising energy costs. The company attributes its success to an expanding installer network and market penetration, particularly in Texas. NeoVolta plans to release its finalized first-quarter financial results in May 2025 and continues to position itself as a key player in advancing clean energy technologies.

Potential Positives

NeoVolta projected April 2025 revenue to exceed $2 million, surpassing total estimated revenue for the entire first quarter of 2025, indicating strong growth momentum.

The company's estimated year-over-year revenue increase of over 600% for the first quarter demonstrates significant business expansion and market demand.

The CEO, Ardes Johnson, expresses confidence in continuing growth and expansion into new markets, reflecting positive future outlook for the company.

NeoVolta’s expansion is driven by rising demand for energy storage solutions amid grid instability and increasing energy costs, placing the company at the forefront of a growing industry trend.

Potential Negatives

The press release contains forward-looking statements that highlight risks and uncertainties, suggesting that actual results may significantly differ from projections.



The reliance on preliminary estimates for revenue presents potential credibility issues if future financial results do not meet current expectations.



The announcement buries important financial results under forward-looking statements, potentially making it difficult for investors to gauge actual performance and stability.

FAQ

What is NeoVolta's projected revenue for April 2025?

NeoVolta projects its revenue for April 2025 to exceed $2 million, surpassing first quarter estimates.

How does April 2025 revenue compare to the first quarter?

April 2025 revenue is expected to surpass the total estimated revenue for the entire first quarter of 2025.

What factors are driving NeoVolta's growth?

The growth is driven by rising energy demand, grid instability, and an expanded installer network in key U.S. markets.

When will NeoVolta release its first quarter 2025 financial results?

NeoVolta plans to announce its finalized financial results for the first quarter of 2025 in May 2025.

What does NeoVolta specialize in?

NeoVolta specializes in scalable energy storage solutions for residential and commercial power infrastructure.

Full Release



SAN DIEGO, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOV), a U.S.-based energy technology company delivering scalable energy storage solutions for resilient residential and commercial power infrastructure, today announced that, based on preliminary internal estimates, April 2025 revenue is projected to exceed $2 million — surpassing the company’s total estimated revenue for the entire first quarter of 2025.





NeoVolta previously projected unaudited first quarter revenue exceeding $2 million, representing a year-over-year increase of more than 600%. Now, just one month later, April alone is projected to outperform that milestone — signaling a powerful acceleration in demand across key U.S. markets.





“Delivering record-breaking revenue in April — immediately following a record-breaking first quarter — is a clear signal that our growth trajectory is just beginning,” said Ardes Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of NeoVolta. “We believe this momentum will continue to build as we expand into new markets, grow our installer network, and capitalize on rising demand for reliable, cost-saving energy storage solutions. Even greater milestones lie ahead as we execute our strategy and scale NeoVolta.”





NeoVolta’s rapid expansion is fueled by surging demand for backup power amid ongoing grid instability, rising energy costs, and weather-related disruptions. The company’s broadened installer network, rapid market penetration in Texas, and strengthened distribution are driving this next phase of growth.





NeoVolta expects to announce finalized financial results for the first quarter of 2025 in May 2025.







About NeoVolta







NeoVolta is a leading innovator in energy storage solutions dedicated to advancing the future of clean energy. Founded to provide reliable, sustainable, and high-performance energy storage systems, the company has quickly established itself as a critical player in the industry. NeoVolta’s flagship products are designed to meet the growing demand for efficient energy management in residential and commercial applications. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships, NeoVolta is committed to driving progress in renewable energy and enhancing how the world stores and uses power.





For more information visit: www.NeoVolta.com





Contact: Investor Relations





Email: press@neovolta.com







