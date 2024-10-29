NeoVolta, Barrio Electrico execute installation of battery storage systems

NeoVolta (NEOV) in partnership with Barrio Electrico executed the first installation of the NeoVolta NV24 battery storage systems in Puerto Rico. This milestone marks Barrio Electrico’s 100th installation and fourth installation under the U.S. Department of Energy’s Puerto Rico Energy Resilience Fund, underscoring the impactful collaboration aimed at providing reliable and sustainable energy solutions to Puerto Rican families. NeoVolta’s CEO and team were on-site to ensure a smooth installation, demonstrating the company’s commitment to advancing clean energy and supporting communities in need. The DOE and local community members also showed their support for the Barrio Electrico initiative, highlighting the importance of this collaborative effort. As part of its expansion strategy, NeoVolta is scaling its operations across the United States and Puerto Rico, with the next shipment of NeoVolta NV24 battery storage systems in route. The company remains committed to meeting the unique solar storage needs of these communities and driving progress in renewable energy.

